Angeline “Angee” Wilczek, 87, Little Falls

March 2, 1932 - February 27, 2020

Angeline “Angee” Wilczek, 87 year old resident of Little Falls died Thursday, February 27 at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 4 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 4-8 PM on Tuesday, March 3 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:30 A.M until the hour of the service on Wednesday at the church.

A Family burial will be held later at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.