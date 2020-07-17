Andrew “Andy” Oravetz, 86, Cold Spring

September 2, 1933 - July 15, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Andrew Oravetz, age 86, who died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Those attending the mass and burial service must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Please book your spot for mass or view the service live streamed at www.christcatholic.com

Family and friends may gather Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN.

Andrew (Andy) Oravetz was born in Holdingford, MN to John (Jack) and Rose (Konsor) Oravetz. He married LaVonne DeZiel on September 15, 1956 in St. Joseph’s Church in Waite Park, MN. He served in the Navy from September 27, 1951 to March 8, 1962 as a boilerman on the U.S.S. Silverstein and the U.S.S. Yarnall. Andy was a long-haul truck driver for 36 years and continued driving truck in the summers until age 79. He spent winters in Texas until 2013.

Andy loved his family and actively supported their activities and endeavors. He loved hunting, fishing, and football, especially the Packers and 49ers. Andy was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

He is survived by his wife, LaVonne; children, Kurt (Shari), Karl (Nancy), Andrea (Tom) Brasel, Roz (Dave) Jungels, Patti (Danny Young) Rieger, Sandy (Dave) Spoden, Greta (Ron) Kramer; 23 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mildred Markell; and granddaughter, Maria Oravetz.