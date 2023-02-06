Patrick E. Murphy, 79, Cold Spring

March 13, 1943 - February 4, 2023

Patrick E. Murphy, age 79 of Cold Spring died on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Patrick Eugene Murphy was born on March 13, 1943 in Drumright, Oklahoma and lived there for the first 13 formative years of his life. He came to Minnesota in 1956 when his family relocated there for employment. He and his parents resided in Rosemount, MN.

Patrick graduated from Rosemount High School in 1961 and from Mankato State University in 1965 with a BA degree. He was employed by Employers Association, Inc. for 26 ½ years and retired at the age of 50 from the position of Director of Personnel Services and Research.

During his retirement years, Patrick enjoyed winters in Arizona, doing crossword puzzles, vegetable gardening, boating on the Horseshoe Chain of Lakes, golfing and taking care of the grounds around the home in Cold Spring, Minnesota. Patrick left us on February 4, 2023, to enjoy eternal fishing, hunting and golfing activities. He will be joining his parents, Beryl and Mabel (James) Murphy and his infant brother, James Wesley Murphy who left earlier.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Patricia Anderson and many cousins and friends.

He will be interred next to his parents and brother in Oak Hill Cemetery in Drumright, Oklahoma.