Amy I. Tobin, 55, St. Cloud

October 6, 1966 – April 28, 2022

Amy Irene Tobin, age 55, St. Cloud, MN, died Thursday, April 28, 2022 at St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN.

Services celebrating Amy’s life will be at 11:00AM Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Waite Park. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Amy was born October 6, 1966 in St. Cloud, MN to Elmer and Alvira (Young) Leyendecker. She attended Apollo High School and later earned her GED. Amy was united in marriage to Wade Tobin on May 23, 1992 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. They later divorced. Amy completed cosmetology school at Model College, St. Cloud in 2011. She worked a variety of jobs and was passionate about taking care of others. Amy enjoyed painting, drawing and playing cards. She loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren

Survivors include her daughters, Amber (Alex Herrmann) Tobin of Arlington, MN; and Kelli (Nick Blitvich) of Moorhead, MN; siblings, Gary (Linda Grannis) Leyendecker of Clearwater, MN; Joan (Mick) Reber of Sauk Rapids, MN; Michael (Darlene) Leyendecker of Sartell, MN; Julie Johnson of St. Joseph, MN; Jeff (Char) Leyendecker of St. Cloud, MN; and Tom Leyendecker of Waite Park, MN; also surviving are four grandchildren, London, Lincoln, Harlow, and Raelyn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Jim, sister, Mary Bonlender, infant sisters, Carol and Judy and brother-in-law Arnie Johnson.