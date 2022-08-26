Update: Train Strikes, Kills Man Standing on Tracks

CLEAR LAKE -- An Amtrak train has hit a pedestrian near Clear Lake.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says the train hit the man standing on the railroad tracks just south of Clear Lake.

The Amtrak train was heading east at about 9:00 a.m. Friday when it hit the man near 97th Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for Amtrak says there were no injuries to any passengers on the train or members of the crew.

Amtrak posted an update on Twitter at about 11:15 a.m. saying the train was on the move again.

Investigators are working with the medical examiner to identify the man. The Sheriff's Office says more information will be released later.