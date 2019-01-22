Amateur Astronomers Rejoice! GRRL Getting 20 New Telescopes

ST. CLOUD -- If you're interested in watching the stars, Great River Regional Library will soon be able to help your eyes reach them.

They're getting 20 telescopes, which will be available to check out starting next month.

The library has had an Orion StarBlast Reflector telescope available from the Buffalo branch since 2017. The Buffalo Rotary Club donated the money needed to add the new telescopes to the GRRL collection.

This is part of the new "Try it Yourself" kit collection, offering you the option to try new hobbies for free with your library card. You will need a GRRL card to check out a telescope.

You're welcome to put in a request for a telescope now , just head to their website.