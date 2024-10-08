Allen Pierzinski, 71, Randall

January 8, 1953 - September 27, 2024

Allen Edward Pierzinski, 71 year old resident of Randall passed away at his home on September 27. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 13th from 3-5 at the Harding Bar. A light lunch will be served.

Allen “Quack” was born on January 8, 1953 to the late Walter and Exilda (Doucette) Pierzinski in Little Falls. He worked at T.O. Plastics, GCP Trucking for his brother Gary and owned Team Trucking. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and especially riding around the countryside on his Trike. Allen also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Allen is survived by his sister, Linda (Walter) Tautges of Brainerd; nieces, Amanda, Melanie; nephew, Brandon; great-nephew, Hunter; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Exilda and brother, Gary.