Allen John Kaiser, 78, Little Falls

July 7, 1945 - October 26, 2023

Allen Kaiser, beloved brother, and cherished friend, passed away on October 26, 2023, at the age of 78. Born on July 7, 1945, at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, MN, Allen was the son of the late Al and Lucy Kaiser.

Growing up on the family farm near Royalton, Allen had an adventurous spirit and a natural love for music. He and his siblings spent countless hours playing baseball in the yard and nurturing their passion for the game. Allen's musical talent bloomed at an early age, and he even bought his parents their first AM/FM stereo system.

After graduating from Royalton High School in 1963, Allen served his country with pride in the Army National Guard for six years. Upon an honorable discharge, he returned to his roots in Royalton and pursued higher education at the University of Minnesota, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree.

Throughout his career, Allen worked at Lockheed Martin Aerospace Company, dedicating his intellect and skills to his work. In his spare time, he indulged in his passions, playing broomball, immersing himself in the world of baseball, and falling in love with the music of Mo-Town and Tina Turner. Allen's collection of classic cars, including a cherished 1978 25th Anniversary edition Corvette and several Mustangs, held a special place in his heart.

An active member of the American Legion, Allen found camaraderie and community through his involvement. He also cherished the companionship of his favorite cat, RAM, sharing countless bowls of ice cream and the occasional beer together.

Allen leaves behind a legacy of love and fond memories for his surviving siblings, including Chuck (Donna) Kaiser of Jordan, Dan (Melanie Tollefson) Kaiser of Royalton, Pat Sowada of Little Falls, Joyce (Tom) LaFond of Little Falls, Terri (Wayne) Enger of Perham, and Colette (Paul) Cameron of Little Falls. In addition, he is survived by his brother-in-law, Denny Cekalla of Royalton, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Lucy Kaiser, his sister Bernie Cekalla, and his brother-in-law Bob Sowada.

To honor Allen's remarkable life, a celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, November 1, from 4:00-6:00 P.M., with a prayer service taking place at 5:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Chaplain Gregg Valentine officiating. The Little Falls American Legion Post #46 will conduct military rites, paying tribute to Allen's service to his country. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made in Allen's memory to a charity of your choice.

Allen Kaiser will forever be remembered for his zest for life, his love for his family and friends, and his unwavering spirit. May he rest in peace and continue to inspire those whose lives he touched.