Allen “Al” C. Mortenson, 75, Rice

August 19, 1946 - July 12, 2022

Allen “Al” C. Mortenson, age 75, of Rice, MN, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN.

A memorial service celebrating Al will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the Arban Church, Stearns County Pioneer Club Pioneer Days Showground, 21565 360th Street, Albany, MN. Visitation will begin at 10:00AM and continue until the time of service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be at a later date at Hedemarken Lutheran Church Cemetery, Carlisle, MN. Funeral arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Al was born on August 19, 1946 in Fergus Falls, MN to Adolph E. and Christine (Shirely) Mortenson. They lived in Oscar Township, Otter Tail County, before moving to the family farm near Elizabeth in 1949, where Al attended school. Al was baptized and confirmed at the Hedemarken Lutheran Church, rural Carlisle, MN and on November 26, 1966 was also united in marriage to Leatrice “Lee” Schroeder there. The couple made their home in Waite Park, MN before moving to Rice where they have lived for the last 55 years. Al was employed in Erhard, MN for a short time before moving to the St. Cloud area in 1966 and working for Franklin Manufacturing/Frigidaire retiring in 2008.

Al was an avid collector of John Deere tractors and Polaris snowmobiles. He enjoyed restoring them with his son and grandsons. He also enjoyed going to tractor and snowmobile shows, garden tractor pulls, snowmobile races, swap meets and camping. Most of all he just enjoyed spending time with family and friends sharing stories and giving each other a hard time. Al was a member of the Greater Minnesota Two-Cylinder Club and served as past President and Director. He was also a member of the Stearns County Pioneer Club - Albany Pioneer Days serving as Feature Chairperson for several features.

Al is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lee of Rice, MN; son, Jeffrey (Tami) Mortenson also of Rice, MN; grandchildren, Will, Kevin and Charlie Mortenson; sister-in-law, Carol Mortenson of Fergus Falls, MN, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Birdeen, and infant sister and brother.