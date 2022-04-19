Allegiant Dropping Mask Requirement for Staff, Passengers

LAS VEGAS -- Allegiant Airlines has joined several other airlines and is dropping the mask requirement for passengers as well as its workers.

In a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, Allegiant said,

" To mask or not to mask, that is your choice. Consistent with TSA guidance, all Allegiant customers and team members may wear a mask if they choose to, but are no longer required while traveling with us."

Allegiant Airlines has a few more flights in and out of the St. Cloud Regional Airport this spring, including on

Friday, April 22nd

Monday, April 25th

Friday, April 29th

Monday, May 2nd

Until it suspends service in St. Cloud with flights resuming in October.

A decision by a federal judge in Florida to throw out a national mask mandate in public transportation across the U.S. has created a patchwork of rules that vary by location. Passengers on a United Airlines flight from Houston to New York, for instance, could ditch masks at their departing airport and on the plane but would have to put them back on once they get to New York.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had extended the mandate until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus. The Biden administration said Monday the rule would not be enforced while federal agencies decide how to respond.