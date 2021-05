Alleged Boogaloo Bois Member Pleads Guilty in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A second self-described member of an anti-government extremist group accused of taking advantage of the unrest after George Floyd's killing to raise money for the movement has pleaded guilty.

Authorities say 31-year-old Michael Robert Solomon, of New Brighton, sold silencers and other firearm components to FBI informants he believed were members of the Hamas terror group, Solomon faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Solomon is one of four men charged in Minnesota since last September to have been identified as members of the Boogaloo Bois.

Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck.

