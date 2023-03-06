Alfred “Al” Lawrence, 83, Hillman

October 17, 1939 - March 1, 2023

Alfred “Al” Michael Lawrence 83-year-old resident of Hillman, MN, passed away on March 1, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital. A celebration of Al’s life will be held at his home in the summer of 2023.

Al was born on October 17, 1939, in Argyle, MN, to Nelson Longerbone and Anne Marie (Gorshe) Lawrence. He attended school in Hopkins and graduated from Hopkins High School. After High School, Al joined the Marine Corps, serving his country from 1956-1959. He married Teresa Sanders on August 6, 1966, at Ekelund Lutheran Church in Goodridge, MN.

Al worked in construction for all of his life. He liked operating heavy equipment, especially running the backhoe putting in water and sewer. He also operated a bulldozer. Al worked for the Widmer Brothers for many years in the Mound and Spring Lake Park area. Al loved hunting, but his passion was music. He played in a band many years ago, and he would listen to music for an hour every night, wearing his headphones because he liked it loud. He served on the Lakin Township Board of Supervisors.

Al loved his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Teresa; sons: Paul Lawrence, Eric (Kelly) Lawrence; grandchildren: Anna, Gavin, Ethan; brother Gary (Linda) Lawrence; sister Anne (Eldon) Luke; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Nelson.