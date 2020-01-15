Alfred “Al” Gerard Dominic Gohman, Sr, 62 Sauk Rapids

July 21, 1957 – January 10, 2020

Alfred “Al” Gerard Dominic Gohman, Sr., age 62, Sauk Rapids, MN died Friday, January 10, 2020 at Good Shepherd Community, Sauk Rapids, MN.

A celebration of Al’s life will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. There will be a time of sharing at 7:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.

Al was born July 21, 1957 in St. Cloud, MN to Vernon and Victoria (Muggli) Gohman. He worked for Banta Printing Company, Impact Mailing and then New Flyer Bus Company, work was very important to Al. His kids and grandkids were very important to Al they were his everything.

Survivors include his children, AJ (Amanda) Gohman of Sauk Rapids, MN; Taffie (Alex) Lackey of St. Cloud, MN; Candie (Chris) Czech of Big Lake, MN; siblings, Joe (Diane) Gohman of St. Cloud, MN; Mary (Robert) Lombard of Clear Lake, MN; Chuck (Lori) Gohman of St. Joseph, MN; Laura (Gary) Angell of Becker, MN; Vicki (Jerome) Wittrock of Clearwater, MN; John (Lynn) Gohman of Becker, MN; Judy (Karl) Wittrock of Clearwater, MN; Teresa (Mark) Steinhaus of Clearwater, MN; 12 grandchildren; and estranged wife, Donna Gohman of St. Joseph, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents.