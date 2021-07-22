Alexandria Tech College To Add Volleyball, Soccer In Fall 2022

ALEXANDRIA -- Alexandria Technical and Community College are adding two more sports programs.

The college announced Thursday they will add Volleyball and men's and women's Soccer to the fall 2022 competitive season.

The school also announced the hiring of Mitch McGuire as Volleyball coach and Tom Roos as the men's and women's soccer coach.

McGuire gains collegiate experience as a coach under St. Cloud State University Head Volleyball coach Chad Braegelmann, and has coached for high school teams in Little Falls, St. Michael-Albertville, La Qui Parle Valley, Alexandria and Osakis.

Roos has been the Alexandria High School girls soccer coach since 2005. He was awarded Minnesota State Class A Coach of the Year in 2019.

The volleyball and soccer programs join a growing varsity athletics portfolio which includes baseball, clay target league, eSports, golf and competitive fishing.