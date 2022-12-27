Alexandria Man Hurt in Crash on I-94 Near Melrose
MELROSE (WJON News) -- An Alexandria man was hurt in a crash near Melrose.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 2:00 p.m. Monday on westbound Interstate 94 near Melrose.
Troopers say 75-year-old Arthur Hortenbach's vehicle went off the road and struck the cable median barrier.
He was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Melrose with non-life-threatening injuries.
