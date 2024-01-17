Alexandria Woman Killed in Head On Collision

Alexandria Woman Killed in Head On Collision

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- An Alexandria woman was killed in a head-on crash.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Tuesday around 9:30 a.m.

A 54-year-old woman was traveling north when deputies say she crossed the center line and collided with a pickup. The woman died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, 55-year-old Kelly Jull of Alexandria, was taken to the hospital in Alexandria with minor injuries.

The name of the woman who died has not been released yet.

