Alexander Melton Basham, 25, St. Michael

August 14, 1998 - July 29, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Alexander Melton Basham, who left this world far too soon on July 29, 2024, at the age of 25.

Born on August 14, 1998, in Lexington, South Carolina, Alex was a beacon of light and positivity to everyone fortunate enough to know him.

Alex was born to Aubrey and Alfred Basham, and was the apple of his mom’s eye, whose life’s purpose was to be an incredible mother and caregiver to her two children. Alex grew up with his very caring older sister, Ashleigh Daun, who Alex affectionately called “sis.” Ashleigh looked over and doted on Alex from birth until his death. After tragically losing his mom at the young age of 5, he blessed Pamela Bjerke in allowing her to become his stepmom in 2005, a role she cherished. In 2007, Alex relocated to Minnesota, and graduated from Saint Michael-Albertville High School in 2017.

Alex’s kindness, generosity, soft-heart, quick wit, and infectious smile left an indelible mark on the hearts of many. He had a unique ability to make everyone around him feel valued and appreciated, and while he was limited in the possessions he had during his life, he continuously showed a giving spirit and selflessness in the manner in which he took care of those around him.

Alex had a passion for the outdoors, all things Ford, riding motorcycles, and hunting. Alex had the record for the number of times someone could be pulled over and not be written up for a ticket because of his likeability. He was incredibly proud of his work on cell towers, until kidney failure forced him to focus on his health over the past few years. One of Alex’s greatest joys was purchasing and riding a Buell motorcycle, a dream he achieved just two days prior to his passing.

Alex's life, though brief, was filled with immense love and countless acts of kindness. His memory will live on through the many lives he touched, and his legacy of caring for others will continue to inspire all who knew him.

Alex is survived by his sister, Ashleigh Daun (Ryan Rosdahl); his stepmom Pam Bjerke (Ryan, and stepsiblings Abby, Grace, Amelia, and Colton) grandparents, Katy Horn and Pamela and David Haney, Judy and Duane Lundberg, Larry Kroshus, Connie McCloud; special aunt Missy Leigh Haney; special friends Kamrenn, Ethan, Eman, Ande, and Nolan, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. Alex is preceded in death by his mother, Aubrey Basham; father, Alfred Jr. Basham; and grandfather, Alfred Sr. Basham.

A celebration of Alex's life will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, with a visitation from 3:00 – 5:00 PM, and service at 5:00 PM at Northridge Fellowship in Rogers, MN, where friends and family will gather to honor his memory and share stories of the joy he brought into their lives.

Alex, you will be forever missed but never forgotten. Your light will continue to shine in our hearts and guide us in our daily lives as you are no longer in pain and can rest easy in the arms of Jesus.