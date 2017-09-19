Listen to WJON on Amazon Alexa-Enabled Devices

AM 1240 WJON is now available on Amazon devices with Alexa. You can listen live, 24/7 and enjoy Central Minnesota's best talk, weather, sports and award-winning local and world news.

Setting up WJON on your device is easy.

Download the Alexa app (find Apple version here or the Android version here ).

or the Android version ). Click here to enable the WJON skill.

to enable the WJON skill. Once you've enabled the skill, just say, “Alexa, play WJON.”

Enjoy!

Don't own an Amazon device? Want to learn more about Alexa? Find out everything you need to know from Amazon.com.

Having technical difficulties? Need assistance getting started? Click here for a step-by-step guide to setting up your Echo device and enabling new skills via the Alexa app.

Still having trouble? We're happy to help. Send us an email at tim@wjon.com