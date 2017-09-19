Listen to WJON on Amazon Alexa-Enabled Devices
AM 1240 WJON is now available on Amazon devices with Alexa. You can listen live, 24/7 and enjoy Central Minnesota's best talk, weather, sports and award-winning local and world news.
Setting up WJON on your device is easy.
- Download the Alexa app (find Apple version here or the Android version here).
- Click here to enable the WJON skill.
- Once you've enabled the skill, just say, “Alexa, play WJON.”
- Enjoy!
Don't own an Amazon device? Want to learn more about Alexa? Find out everything you need to know from Amazon.com.
Having technical difficulties? Need assistance getting started? Click here for a step-by-step guide to setting up your Echo device and enabling new skills via the Alexa app.
Still having trouble? We're happy to help. Send us an email at tim@wjon.com