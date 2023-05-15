Alcuin “Al” Toenies, 97, formerly of Royalton

March 31, 1926 - May 14, 2023

Alcuin "Al" Toenies, 97, former resident of Royalton, MN died Sunday, May 14 at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 23 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton, MN. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday, May 23 at the church. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

A heartfelt thank you to Bridgeway Estates, Little Falls Care Center, Horizon Health and Hospice for their loving care for Al.

Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Al.