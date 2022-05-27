Albert “Al” Blaise Maslowski, 90, St. Wendel

February 21, 1932 – May 26, 2022

Albert Blaise Maslowski, age 90, St. Wendel, MN, died Thursday, May 26, 2022 at his beloved country home surrounded by loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Columbkille Church, St. Wendel, MN. Visitation will be Wednesday June 1, 2022 from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at St. Columbkille Church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Al was born February 21, 1932 in Elmdale, MN to John and Agnes (Maslowski) Czech. He served in the United States Army. Al married Elizabeth Rosalyn Kostreba on June 23, 1958 in Opole, MN. He started working for the St. Cloud Area School District #742 in 1960 and was employed there for over 30 years retiring as a head building engineer. He was a member of St. Columbkille Church, St. Wendel, MN. Al enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, restoring vehicles and camping.

Al enjoyed spending time with family and friends and many strangers quickly became friends. He was a mentor to many.

Survivors include his children, Josephine (Randy) Wicker of St. Augusta, MN; Terri (Larry) Goenner of Clear Lake, MN; Kathie (Greg) Goenner of Clear Lake, MN; Tim (Cheryl) Maslowski of Holdingford, MN; 14 grandchildren, Joseph, Jennifer, Michelle, Jake, Charlie, Amii, Emily, Benjamin, Alicia, Rose, Rachael, Fae, Mariah, Elizabeth; 20 great grandchildren and one due soon; siblings, Jerome Czech, Florence Barnhart, Stanley Czech and Clarence Czech

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Elizabeth on February 26, 2021, one infant child and brother, Joseph Czech.