Albany’s Heritage Day is This Saturday!

ALBANY (WJON News) - Your chance to celebrate Purple Pride happens this weekend during Albany’s Heritage Day 2023!

Get our free mobile app

Highlighting this year’s event, the Purple Pride 5K is at Legion Park with registration starting at 7:00 am.

The food booths open at noon, with the grand parade and 50/50 raffle drawing at 7:00 pm, followed by live music and fireworks at dusk!

For a full schedule of events at this year’s Albany Heritage Day, find the details here.

READ RELATED ARTICLES