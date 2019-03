The Albany Huskies topped the Cathedral Crusaders 56-52 Wednesday night in the Section 6AA boys basketball semifinals at St. John's University. The Crusaders' season ends with a 21-8 record.

Cathedral was led by Andrew Weisser and Nick Schaefer, who each scored 13 points in the loss.

Albany will face Melrose in the Section 6AA final Friday night in Collegeville. Tip off is set for 8 p.m.