Alaskan Musher Ryan Redington Wins Beargrease Marathon

GRAND PORTAGE (AP) -- Alaskan musher Ryan Redington has won the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon in northeastern Minnesota for the second time in three years.

Redington and his huskies spent more than 29 hours on the nearly 300-mile trail along lake Superior before arriving in Grand Portage late Tuesday afternoon.

Redington comes from a family of dog mushers.

He won the Beargrease marathon in 2018 and has run numerous other races, including Alaska's famous Iditarod, which his grandfather founded. Redington's team crossed about 15 minutes ahead of second-place finisher Keith Aili of Ray, Minn.