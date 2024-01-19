Alan Krieger, 76, Hillman

July 22, 1947 - January 18, 2024

attachment-Alan Krieger loading...

Alan Krieger, 76 year old resident of Hillman, passed away on Thursday, January 18 at the Harmony House in Pierz, MN. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Alan Terry Krieger was born on July 22, 1947 in Frazee, MN to the late Howard and Vera Mae (Moore) Krieger. He was raised in the Frazee area where he attended school. Alan graduated with the class of 1965. After high school, Alan served his country in the United States Air Force from 1966 until his honorable discharge in 1970. Alan returned to Minnesota and was united in marriage to Denise Given. The couple made their home in the Twin Cities area. Alan worked for 36 years for General Electric as a Turbine Technician/Welder. He traveled to several Countries and all over the United States for his job. Alan enjoyed deer hunting, traveling and spending time with his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Denise Krieger; sons, Chris (Kids: Ciera, Kelsey, Cameron, Casey, Uriah and Gabrielle) and Jamie Krieger.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Brother Bob, Sisters Marsha, Minerva, Ida. Granddaughter Ciera Krieger.