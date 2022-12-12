Al In The Afternoon Debuts on WJON Today

A new program is coming to WJON's afternoon lineup. Al in the Afternoon with Al Travis will air weekdays starting today from 2-5pm. Al is a longtime Minnesotan who graduated from Forest Lake High School and calls himself a man who's been in radio for 100 years.

The program will feature 1/3 politics, 1/3 sports and 1/3 various topical things that Minnesotans care about. Guests will include local and state politicians, sports figures and statewide newsmakers.

Al in the Afternoon replaces Markley, Van Camp and Robbins.

If you'd like to listen to my introductory interview with Al it is available below.