Agnes “Aggie” T. Scharenbroich, 96, St. Cloud

August 5, 1921 - October 22, 2017

Agnes “Aggie” Theresa Scharenbroich, age 96, St. Cloud, MN died Sunday, October 22, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 10:00 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Friday, October 27, 2017 from 4:00 to 8:00 at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Interment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Agnes “Aggie” was born August 5, 1921 in Litchfield, MN to James and Anna (Schneider) McCarney. She married Norbert “Nubs” J. Scharenbroich on September 21, 1946 in Eden Valley, MN. During her life Aggie was employed by Brockoff Restaurant of St. Cloud, Nash Finch, Typewriter Shop, Holes Webway and for St. Cloud District 742 for 10 years in the lunchrooms of Washington Elementary and South Junior High. She was a charter member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church where she was also a member of Christian Women.

Aggie was truly one of a kind. She will be remembered for her independence, determination, kindness, sense of humor and her generous spirit. She handstitched over 300 quilts and gave them all away. Coffee at the kitchen table was a cherished time for many. Her caramel rolls were legendary and there were plenty of hugs and gummy bears for the grandkids. Aggie will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her children, JoAnne (Robert) Dietman of St. Cloud, MN; Rick (JoAnn) Scharenbroich of Elk River, MN; Bob (Lynn) Scharenbroich of Pequot Lakes, MN; Mark (Susan) Scharenbroich of Crosslake, MN; and John (Kris) Scharenbroich of St. Cloud, MN; 12 grandchildren, Seth (Sara) Dietman, Kyle (Amy) Dietman, Chris (Kendis) Scharenbroich, Chad Scharenbroich, Kim (Cory) Lefebvre, Luke (Lori) Scharenbroich, Matt (Katie) Scharenbroich, Mike (Kate Thompson) Scharenbroich, Katie (Patrick) Sidoti, Ben (Michelle) Scharenbroich Peter Scharenbroich and David Scharenbroich; and 10 great grandchildren, Parker, Reed, Jackson, Lane, Gage, Harlan, Cara, Liam, Evelyn, and James.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Norbert on January 4, 2001, 4 brothers, Leo, George, Emmett and Joe McCarney, and 2 sisters, Evelyn Nistler and Kathryn McCarney.