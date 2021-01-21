After Turbulent Times, Minneapolis Mayor Seeks 2nd Term

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The Minneapolis mayor who found himself in the middle of turbulent times that included violent demonstrations over the death of George Floyd is running for reelection.

Jacob Frey says his efforts to change police policies, increase affordable housing and create a more inclusive economy warrant a second four-year term.

He says he stood up to pressure to dismantle the police department and instead worked with the police chief to revise the department's body camera policy, shift department culture and ban warrior-style training.

Some blamed Frey and Gov. Tim Walz for waiting too long to to bring in the National Guard to help as the city was raided and burned after Floyd's death at the hands of police.

Frey and Walz responded by criticizing each other.