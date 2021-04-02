Kleis: St. Cloud Water Treatment Facility Getting Upgrades

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined Lee Voss on WJON today. He says the city has closed down part of 5th Avenue to allow for expanded outdoor dining to help area restaurants.

Kleis says they plan to bring back Granite City days after not holding the event last year due to the pandemic. This year's theme is about music including several live musical events throughout the celebration.

He says demolition of portions of the old Tech building is expected to happen this month with the remodeling of the old portions of the building to begin this spring. Kleis says they expect to move into the newly remodeled Tech High School building which becomes the new city hall in December of this year. Listen to the conversation below.

Kleis says the Water Treatment Facility near the hospital is going through a system and technology upgrade. He says this three year project will help the city continue to treat the water the city uses.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joins WJON every other Friday from 8:10-8:50.

