Advocates Work to Protect the Homeless from the Coronavirus

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Advocates for the homeless in Minnesota are taking steps to protect the vulnerable population from contracting the coronavirus. But, they say it's not easy given the busy shelters were people often sleep and eat in close proximity and share restrooms.

Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless executive director Rhonda Otteson says many homeless have chronic health conditions, putting them at ``grave risk'' if they contract COVID-19.

Hennepin County is moving medically at-risk people from homeless shelters to hotels. And beginning Friday, Ramsey County is opening Mary Hall in St. Paul as a respite facility for homeless adults with coronavirus symptoms.