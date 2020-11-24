Adrian Stanley Schneider, 85, Little Falls

March 3, 1935 - November 21, 2020

Adrian Schneider, 85 year old resident of Little Falls died Saturday, November 21 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, Minnesota, at 11:00 AM, with Father Mark Botzet presiding. Visitation will take place one hour prior to mass at the church. Burial will take place at a later date at the Minnesota State Veteran's Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.