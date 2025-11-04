Some felines just have a certain catitude.

Lentil the 4-1/2 year old gray domestic shorthair is secure enough in her own catitude to sometimes come across as a bit snooty. But the folks at the Tri-County Humane Society say she is just a little lover who just needs someone to adopt her.

Lentil is almost 7 pounds and has been at the shelter since mid-September. She's spayed, chipped and has urinary crystals, so she'll need regular vet visits and some special food.

TCHS Staff say she enjoys sitting in her cat tree watching birds out the window. She loves playing with catnip toys, jingle balls and can make a toy out of nearly anything.

Lentil's a lap or chest-sleeper and loves be close to her owner.

Lentil's not spent time with dogs. But she has spent time living with another cat in the household. Staff say she met another cat who was more energetic and playful. Lentil -- not a big fan of that energy.

Ready to meet this sweet little lady? You should visit her at the TCHS.

AND cats 6 months old or older adopted in November are 50% off their adoption fees.

Here's how to get to know Lentil:

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit her in the Main Cat Room.

If you're worried someone else will take her home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on her.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

