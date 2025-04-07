Adeline E. Kazeck, 90, Sauk Rapids

September 30, 1934 - April 4, 2025

Adeline Esther Kazeck, age 90, Sauk Rapids, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, April 4, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 11:00 AM at Faith Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN and will be livestreamed at www.faithstcloud.org. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Sauk Rapids, MN. Funeral arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Adeline was born September 30, 1934 in Little Falls, MN to Gustav and Esther (Bublitz) Holz. She was employed by Home Plate Restaurant and then worked in the kitchen at St. Scholastica Convent in St. Cloud for 18 years, retiring in May 2016. Adeline was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, watching the MN Twins, and spending time with her best friend, Carol Pollard, who went to Heaven before her. Adeline’s favorite thing was being at a family BBQ surrounded by family and close friends, particularly her great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Kevin Kazeck of Sauk Rapids, MN; Terry (Lisa Keller) Kazeck of Sauk Rapids, MN; Debra Kazeck of Sauk Rapids, MN; and Bonnie (Glen) Burg of Freeport, MN; brother, Edwin (Roxanne) Holz of Beaverton, OR; sister, Bernice (Don) Waldvogel of Little Falls, MN; sister-in-law, Judie Holz of St. Cloud, MN; five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Gustav Holz Jr., Donald Holz, LeRoy Holz, and Robert Holz; sisters, Irma LaFond, Mildred “Minnie” Rebischke, Marie Holz, Frieda Rebischke and Eleanor Holz.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital for the wonderful care they provided Adeline in her final days.