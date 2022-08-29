Adele H. Vanderlinden, 94, St. Cloud

October 1, 1927 – August 24, 2022

Surrounded by family, Adele Helen Vanderlinden, age 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at The Sanctuary at St. Cloud.

Funeral services will are scheduled for 2:00 PM on Monday, September 12 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Moorhead, MN. At 1:00 PM there will be a visitation. A private interment ceremony will be held in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Adele was born in Stephen, MN to Leo T. and Helen A. (Banaszewski) Przybylski. She married Merlin B. “Van” Vanderlinden on January 19, 1947.

Raised on a very modest farmstead near Stephen, Adele moved to town during her high school years where she was an honor student and acted in school plays. After marrying Van, they settled in Grafton, ND. A few years later they moved to Moorhead and raised their family.

Adele enjoyed spending time with her many friends and family. Summers at Big Cormorant Lake were always special. Adele and Van loved to play cards. Bridge nights filled their living room with card tables. She was also an active member of the St. Joseph’s Parish. Along with her good friend Bernice Nylander, they prepared the Sunday bulletin for many years. Adele was active in Church committees, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and National Catholic Society of Foresters. Her last four years were spent living with three of her six grandchildren.

Adele was preceded in death by her parents, husband Van, daughter-in-law Dorothy Vanderlinden, and her siblings, Genevieve and Eugene.

Survivors include her children, Michael Vanderlinden of Carrollton, TX; David (April Mae Good) VanderLinden of St. Cloud; and Kathryn (Lyle) Lamoureux, Prescott Valley, AZ; sister, Dorothy Woinarowicz of Stephen; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

A special thank you to the care providers at The Sanctuary at St. Cloud and Moments Hospice for their loving and compassionate care during Adele’s final days.