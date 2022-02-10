According to Barstool, Minnesota’s Favorite Pizza Topping is Tuna

I vividly remember one Lent when my dad decided to cook a can of tuna on top of a Totino's cheese pizza. Catholics aren't supposed to eat meat on Fridays during the Lenten season and my dad had reached his breaking point. The man loves his red meat, like any good Midwest dad does. The pizza was an abomination, and my friends often bring it up in conversation to this day.

All that to say, tuna on pizza isn't good. But according to Barstool, Minnesotans can't get enough of it.

In honor of National Pizza Day earlier this week, Barstool shared a map of the United States depicting favorite pizza toppings by state. For the most part, there were normal toppings like pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, and bacon. But there were a few wildcards like Pennsylvania and West Virginia preferring corn, and New Mexico being big fans of carrots.

Minnesota's was the real kicker though, stating that tuna is our favorite topping.

No. Just no. I can confirm tuna doesn't belong on pizza, and this graphic (obviously advertising Barstool's "One Bite" frozen pizza brand) has no real data to back up this claim.

I choose to not accept this as the truth, and if it is, I wish to be excluded from the narrative based on my past experience with tuna pizzas. I'll take pineapple on my pizza any day over tuna.

