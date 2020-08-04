Access Roads to Albertville Outlet Mall to Close at I-94

ALBERTVILLE -- A main thoroughfare to the Albertville Outlet Mall will be closed for road construction while crews demolish the I-94 bridge.

Starting Wednesday, northbound Wright County Road 19 will be closed at the bridge for the rest of the week. Additional future closures are possible.

Southbound lanes of County Road 19 will have nighttime closures at the bridge from 8:00 p.m. until 10:00 a.m. daily.

Northbound traffic will be detoured via County Road 37 over to the westbound I-94 local access road and back to County Road 19. Southbound traffic will need detour 13 miles onto westbound I-94 before returning to eastbound I-94 via Fenning Avenue in Monticello.

The work is in coordination with more extensive County Road 19 and County Road 38 construction projects in Albertville and Otsego.

The work will last approximately eight weeks. Detours will be posted.