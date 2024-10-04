ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Over 100,000 Minnesotans have voted so far.

The Minnesota Secretary of State says in the two weeks of voting, local election officials in Minnesota have distributed over 526,000 absentee and mail ballots. They have accepted just over 107,000 ballots.

More Minnesotans are voting early compared to 2016, however, it has been fewer than the pandemic year of 2020.

There are four weeks left to vote.

To be eligible, a person must be 18 or older by Election Day, a U.S. Citizen, a resident of Minnesota for at least 20 days, not currently in jail for a felony conviction, and not under a court order that revokes your right to vote.

The deadline to register to vote before election day is Tuesday, October 15th. Minnesota also has voter registration on election day.

There are three ways to vote by mail, early in-person, and in-person on election day.

The Secretary of State's Office updates early voting data weekly through the fall.

