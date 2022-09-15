Abnormally Dry Area Expands in Central Minnesota
UNDATED -- It's been a warm dry start to the month of September.
This week's drought update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 39 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, which is up from 26 percent last week. All of Stearns and Sherburne and the southern half of Benton counties are included in the dry area.
Eleven percent of the state is in a Moderate Drought, up from nine percent last week.
And, two percent is in a Severe Drought, up from one percent a week ago. The driest area remains in the southern Twin Cities metro area.
Here in St. Cloud, so far this month we've had .87 of an inch of rain, which is .66 of an inch below normal.
