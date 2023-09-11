A Tip Of The Cap To Sauk Rapids-Rice Football’s Act Of Kindness

On the field, the Sauk Rapids-Rice football team defeated Sartell 14-7 in a hard-fought rivalry game that came right down to the last minute. However, it was what the Storm did after the game that I found most impressive.

After the game, the Storm players huddled up in the north end zone of Sartell's football field to recap the game and celebrate for a moment before heading on the bus. As I wrapped up the pregame show I noticed something I don't believe I have ever seen before- the Storm players, in uniform, went into the now-empty visiting fan section and picked up ALL the garbage they could find.

It was a classy gesture by the Storm and its head coach Phillip Klaphake. It would have been so easy for the team to get wrapped up in its victory, hop on the bus and start preparing for next week. Instead, they made sure the team, and the city of Sauk Rapids, left the place better off than they found it.

Instead, these tired teenagers not only got the job done- they did it with a smile. I didn't hear a single one complaining, no one just kind of loafed around and grabbed a couple things while their teammates did the heavy lifting. They all helped out with a great attitude.

On the field, the Storm are 2-0 to start the season with a win at home against Irondale in the season opener and the recent road win at Sartell. Sauk Rapids-Rice will host Monticello this Friday. The Storm can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.