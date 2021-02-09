Tanya Gertz, the Executive Director of CSB/SJU chatted with me this morning about a fun event that your whole family can enjoy this Friday, February 12th. It's a one of a kind special performance that you can only get with CSB/SJU.

You can listen to the interview by clicking on the player below.

ABOUT CHANTICLEER

Chanticleer is an amazing all male acapella group that will be having a very special concert for you entitled, "Love, Always." This concert features music of love from all perspectives; parents to children, best friends, first loves, husband and wives, people and their pets; you name it. Chanticleer is the perfect group to deliver the message of love to everyone.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

This concert will be virtual, and you can use the "Pay what you can" option, so everyone in your home can enjoy the show. Tanya told me all of their programs are about an hour long, and there will a very special message before the show to those who want to be a part of this special event.

I think one of the best things I've heard Tanya say this year. Instead of just using the internet to randomly search for quality content, come to CSB/SJU for your excellence in quality entertainment for your whole family.

GET TICKETS TODAY

This concert will be taking place, this Friday, February 12th at 7:30 pm. To get your tickets, click HERE now. AND...While you're getting tickets for the Chanticleer event this week, take the time to get registered for the next great event, featuring Carrie Newcomer, another incredible performer that you won't want to miss. (Pictured below).

credit Jim McGuire