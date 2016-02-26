A Look At Minnesota’s Minimum Wage Employees

ST. PAUL (AP) - State labor officials have released a snapshot of minimum wage workers in Minnesota.

The Department of Labor and Industry says there are nearly 1.6 million hourly workers in Minnesota. And, about 216,000 made $9 an hour or less in 2015. The state minimum wage was raised to $9 an hour as of Aug. 1, 2015 for employers with annual revenues of at least $500,000. It will increase to $9.50 this Aug. 1.

Labor officials say 34 percent of Minnesota's minimum wage employees work in eating and drinking places, and 40 percent of them receive tips, overtime or commissions.

The labor department's analysis shows women are more likely than men to be paid the minimum wage. And, 45 percent of minimum wage workers are older than the 24.