A CentraCare Nurse In St. Cloud Made THE Cutest Costumes For Babies In NICU [GALLERY]
A CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital Registered Nurse made sure that the babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) didn't miss out on Halloween by creating adorable costumes for all the little ones spending the holiday under the hospital's care. The cuteness is almost unbearable!
Hendrix as a baby pumpkin!
Sutton as Pac Man with ghosts!
Addison the butterfly!
Phillip and Douglas the twin Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!
Jaxson the Ninja Turtle!
Niklaus the furry critter!
Gabriel the Incredible!
Remi the Cookie Monster!
Lloyd as Elmo!
Ellory the sweet old lady!
Cooper the bumble bee!
Lloyd as Captain America!
Ellianna the mermaid!
Luke as Batman!
Lincoln the baby pumpkin!
Luca the pumpkin!
Henry the Ninja Turtle!
The St. Cloud Hospital's NICU features "24/7 coverage by neonatologists, neonatal nurse practitioners and specialized nurses. The team also may include a case manager, social worker, dietitian, developmental specialist, breastfeeding consultant and others."
The rooms feature advanced monitoring and technology, a family zone, overhead music to support the growth and development of the baby and even a webcam for family and friends to view the baby from anywhere in the world.