A CentraCare Nurse In St. Cloud Made THE Cutest Costumes For Babies In NICU [GALLERY]

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare

A CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital Registered Nurse made sure that the babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) didn't miss out on Halloween by creating adorable costumes for all the little ones spending the holiday under the hospital's care. The cuteness is almost unbearable!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare
Hendrix as a baby pumpkin!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare
Sutton as Pac Man with ghosts!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare
Addison the butterfly!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare
Phillip and Douglas the twin Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare
Jaxson the Ninja Turtle!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare
Niklaus the furry critter!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare
Gabriel the Incredible!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare
Remi the Cookie Monster!

PHOTO: Ashli OLlverlund, CentraCare
Lloyd as Elmo!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare
Ellory the sweet old lady!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare
Cooper the bumble bee!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare
Lloyd as Captain America!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare
Ellianna the mermaid!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare
Luke as Batman!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare
Lincoln the baby pumpkin!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare
Luca the pumpkin!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare
Henry the Ninja Turtle!

The St. Cloud Hospital's NICU features "24/7 coverage by neonatologists, neonatal nurse practitioners and specialized nurses. The team also may include a case manager, social worker, dietitian, developmental specialist, breastfeeding consultant and others."

The rooms feature advanced monitoring and technology, a family zone, overhead music to support the growth and development of the baby and even a webcam for family and friends to view the baby from anywhere in the world.

