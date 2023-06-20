5th 90-Degree Day of the Year in St. Cloud on Monday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We had a high of 90 Monday here in St. Cloud.

Our average high for this time of the year is 78 degrees.

A prolonged stretch of hot and dry weather will settle in across the region this week, and last until thunderstorm chances slowly move in from the west late this week.

Here in St. Cloud, we've already had five days this year with high temperatures in the 90s.

Get our free mobile app

We average just over 11 days each summer in the 90s.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

READ RELATED ARTICLES