5th 90-Degree Day of the Year in St. Cloud on Monday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We had a high of 90 Monday here in St. Cloud.
Our average high for this time of the year is 78 degrees.
A prolonged stretch of hot and dry weather will settle in across the region this week, and last until thunderstorm chances slowly move in from the west late this week.
Here in St. Cloud, we've already had five days this year with high temperatures in the 90s.
Get our free mobile app
We average just over 11 days each summer in the 90s.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- 50th Anniversary of Lemonade Art Fair At SCSU
- Catholic Charities Leader Stepping Down
- $50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in St. Cloud
- Sartell Finalizes Purchases of Former Paper Mill Site
- Scooter's Coffee Proposed for Downtown Sauk Rapids