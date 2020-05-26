9-Year-Old Airlifted To Hospital After Boating Accident

RANDALL -- A 9-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital after a boating accident in Morrison County this weekend.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Round Lake, north of Randall.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says 39-year-old Kara Sjol of Brownsdale, was driving a pontoon when she tried to throw a rope to the boy in the water but came up short. Authorities say she then back up the pontoon and the motor struck the boy.

The boy was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with serious injuries.