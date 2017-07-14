9 Downtown St. Cloud Businesses, 15 Stages to Feature Live Music

ST. CLOUD - Live music will be featured on 15 stages, at nine venues, with over 175 musicians in downtown St. Cloud all during one weekend. The first-ever "Central Minnesota Common Roots Festival" is being planned for Thursday, August 17th through Saturday, August 19th.

Pioneer Place owner Dan Barth says the whole event is free to attend, but you are asked to buy a special button.

And that button will be for sale for $20. It will get you, from July 19th through August 19th, specials for an entire month at all the participating venues.

Barth says the event will kick off with a big party at the Red Carpet that Thursday night.

The businesses hosting the live music include: Jule's Bistro, the White Horse, the Pickled Loon, D.B. Searles, the Pioneer Place and Veranda Lounge, 7 West, Olde Brick House, and the Red Carpet.