742’s Chinese Immersion Open House Thursday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Parents interested in the Chinese Immersion program through the St. Cloud Area School District have an opportunity to get all their questions answered this Thursday.

The Chinese Immersion Open House and Enrollment Night is at Madison Elementary, from 4:00 until 5:00 pm this Thursday.

Robyn Lovera-Thiessen is the Treasurer of the Chinese Immersion Program Parents Action Committee. She says the night is an opportunity to see what a day in Chinese immersion is like.

There will be an immersion family present with their child so they can ask any questions to that family as well as the kindergarten teacher. It will be in her room where they can see what the classroom setting is like and talk to her about any questions or concerns. So it's a good opportunity to learn a little bit more and see what it's all about.

The Chinese Immersion is offered at Madison Elementary, North Junior High, and Apollo High School, but is available to the entire district.

To learn more about the Chinese Dual Language Immersion Program offered through the St. Cloud Area School District, find the district's program page here.

