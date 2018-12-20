742 School Board Approves Stadium Name at New Tech High School

ST. CLOUD -- If it isn't broken, don't fix it... District 742 is going with "Tiger Stadium" for the name of the stadium being built out at the new Tech High School .

The new home of Tiger football will hold about 2,000 fans.

The naming committee was made up of six community members including parents, a student-athlete and administrators at the current Tech High School. The committee didn't name it after a single person , to avoid the appearance elevating one sport or activity over another in importance.

The name was approved as part of the consent agenda at their meeting Thursday night.