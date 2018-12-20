742 School Board Approves Stadium Name at New Tech High School
ST. CLOUD -- If it isn't broken, don't fix it... District 742 is going with "Tiger Stadium" for the name of the stadium being built out at the new Tech High School.
The new home of Tiger football will hold about 2,000 fans.
The naming committee was made up of six community members including parents, a student-athlete and administrators at the current Tech High School. The committee didn't name it after a single person, to avoid the appearance elevating one sport or activity over another in importance.
The name was approved as part of the consent agenda at their meeting Thursday night.