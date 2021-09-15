47th Annual Hutchinson Arts & Crafts Fair Kicks Off Friday

If you're ready to get a head start on your fall decorating, make your way to Hutchinson this weekend

The 47th Annual Hutchinson Arts & Crafts Festival & Taste of Hutchinson kicks off on Friday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. and goes through Saturday, Sept. 18 at 4 p.m.

According to the event's official Facebook invite, than 100 vendors, artists and crafters from around the United States will fill Liberty Square Park with hand-made, one-of-a-kind products, delicious food and live, local music.

Last year, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One big change this year is, the entire arts and crafts fair will be held outside. There are no indoor vendor options. That's not going to be an issue with the weekend weather forecast which is calling for sunshine Saturday and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

According to Explore Hutchinson, the event typically draws crowds of 12,000 or more each year during the two day event.

The arts and crafts fair is free to attend and open to everyone. Liberty Square Park is located on Main Street and Highway 15 in Hutchinson.

