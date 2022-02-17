43rd Annual Trivia Weekend Kicks Returns to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The largest trivia contest in central Minnesota is returning this weekend.

KVSC's 43rd annual Trivia Weekend kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday afternoon.

The 38-hour nonstop trivia marathon features a variety of questions from movies, music, sports, science and history. Roughly nine questions are asked every hour, and teams are awarded points for each correct answer.

This year's theme is LITerally Trivia: A Novel Idea.

KVSC's Trivia Weekend debuted in 1980 as a campus wide event to students escape cabin fever, and has expanded into a countrywide and even global event.