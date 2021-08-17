More Medical Freedom Rallies Planned Around Minnesota

St. Cloud's Hester Park was the site of a 'medical freedom rally' last week. According to reports, hundreds of people gathered in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates. There are four other medical freedom rallies being planned around the state of Minnesota throughout the month of August, including a protest at the Minnesota State Capital. Here's a list of rallies coming up this month.

Get our free mobile app

There's a rally being hosted in Bennet Park in Hibbing, Minnesota by Cleveland-Cliffs employees who are against vaccine mandates. That kicks off on Wednesday, August 18 at 4 p.m.

at 4 p.m. There's another medical freedom rally called 'Healthcare Worker's Rally to Stand Up For American Freedom' in Virginia, Minnesota planned for Friday, August 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Highway 53 overpass on 169 between the UPS and Dairy Queen.

from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Highway 53 overpass on 169 between the UPS and Dairy Queen. On Tuesday, August 24 there's a rally called 'Stop The Mandate Rally Princeton' in Princeton Minnesota. It starts at 2 p.m. and goes until 5 p.m. at 911 Northland Drive.

there's a rally called 'Stop The Mandate Rally Princeton' in Princeton Minnesota. It starts at 2 p.m. and goes until 5 p.m. at 911 Northland Drive. There's a medical freedom rally at the Minnesota Capital on Saturday, August 28 from noon to 3 p.m. That rally will feature special guest speakers; Dr. Scott Jensen, Twila Brase R.N. PH, Dr. Neil Shah, representative Jeremy Munson, representative Eric Lucero, Dr. Bob Zajac, Dr. Matt Scott, Senator Jim Abeler, representative Erik Mortensen, Dr. Aaron Williams and Attorney Nicole Nejezchleba.

Added to the list;

Brainerd Lakes Area Medical Freedom Rally is set for Friday, August 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brainerd Historical Water Tower.

from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brainerd Historical Water Tower. Minnesota Republicans are hosting a rally on Saturday, August 21 at 8 a.m. It's located at 1006 Summit Ave in St. Paul.

at 8 a.m. It's located at 1006 Summit Ave in St. Paul. There's a 'Stop the Mandate' rally starting at Cambridge Medical Center on Saturday, August 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's located at 701 South Dellwood Street.

from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's located at 701 South Dellwood Street. There's a second rally outside of Cambridge Medical Center on Wednesday, August 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

These Companies Are Now Hiring In St. Cloud

12 Items You Didn't Know Were Invented In MN (And A Few You Did)