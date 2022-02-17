4 MN Restaurants Make List of 100 Most Romantic in the Country

Next time you want to surprise your significant other with a romantic dinner date, plan to take them to one of these four restaurants (and plan for a bit of a drive).

I'm not the most romantic guy. For the sake of my wife, I try to be. But I'm a bit of a penny-pincher and definitely not a natural gift-giver. This year, though, I surprised my wife for Valentine's Day with dinner and a show (alright, she booked tickets for the show, leaving me to figure out dinner beforehand). I took her to a hip restaurant in Wayzata I've been hearing a lot of good things about -- Ninetwentyfive Restaurant.

"Located in The Hotel Landing near the shores of Lake Minnetonka," reads the restaurant's website, "ninetwentyfive offers a casually sophisticated experience in our flexible, awe-inspiring two-level space on East Lake Street."

A beautiful space in a beautiful building, the restaurant's winter igloos have earned the upscale eatery a considerable amount of attention the past couple winters and put them on several lists of best places to eat around the Twin Cities.

The food and experience were definitely worth the menu prices, and I might have guessed that ninetwentyfive would make a list of most romantic restaurants in Minnesota. Not so, at least according to a list recently published by the booking website Open Table.

"Back by popular demand is OpenTable's 100 Most Romantic Restaurants list, curated by analyzing more than 12.4M US diner reviews," reads a press release by Open Table. "This year's list spans 33 states coast-to-coast. California dominates the list with 11 restaurants, closely followed by Ohio and Georgia at seven restaurants each."

Four Minnesota restaurants made the list. They are:

Baldamar -- Roseville, MN

A "Modern American Steakhouse for the Urban Suburban," Baldamar takes its name from the patron saint of blacksmiths, marking the "turning point where we usher in the new standard for style, service and steak." They boast "flavors forged in fire and folded into pure primal perfection," and steaks "aged 40 days and 40 nights for a taste of biblical proportion" and "crazy-fresh seafood [...] caught during your morning commute." If you like an adult beverage, you'll find "every spirit imaginable" at the bar "and someone who isn’t afraid to use them." Baldamar's "not just where you celebrate special occasions. It’s where you create them." Baldamar has a 4.8 out of 5 star rating on Open Table.

Italian Eatery -- Minneapolis, MN

Italian Eatery (ie) "is a neighborhood eatery at heart." Located on the Minnehaha Parkway between the lakes of south Minneapolis, ie finds inspiration in the dining traditions of the Italian family; community, laughter, and conversation. Italian Eatery has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating on Open Table.

One of America's top 10 steakhouses, it's no surprise that Manny's made Open Table's list of most romantic restaurants in the country as well. "Manny's evokes the great steakhouses of New York & Chicago - & eclipses them in critical & popular acclaim," says Open Table. It's true. Manny's has been rated Top Five in the U.S. by the Zagat Guide, named one of America's top Steakhouses by the Knife & Fork Club, Men's Journal & the Independent Cattleman's Association and is a perennial winner of newspaper & magazine reader polls. Manny's Steakhouse has a well-deserved 4.8 star out of 5 star rating on Open Table.

Porterhouse Steak and Seafood -- Lakeville, MN

"Porterhouse Steak and Seafood offers casual-fine dining with a Supper Club atmosphere," says Open Table. As the restaurant's name implies, the menu consists primarily of steaks (aged at least 28 days), fresh fish and seafood. With two locations in Little Canada and Lakeville, the Lakeville location has earned a 4.8 out of 5 star rating on Open Table.

Check out Open Table's full list of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America here.

